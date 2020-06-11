MSDH releases testing results from long-term care facilities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The effort to test all nursing homes for COVID-19 came from President Trump last month as a part of the country’s reopening strategy.

In Mississippi, there are 211 nursing homes and all have been tested.

Over 33,000 staff members and residents were examined in the last two weeks and the Mississippi Public Health lab and the University of Mississippi Medical Center tested a total of 26,549 people with 676 being positive.

Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says,”This is an example of how much we can accomplish if we work together.

View the full list of long-term care facilities and their results here.