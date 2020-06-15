MSDH reminds parents to make appointments for back-to-school immunizations

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is urging parents to act now and schedule their child’s age-appropriate immunizations before summer is over. Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare.

Parents can make an appointment at their county health department clinic to bring their child in for their immunizations. A list of county health department locations along with times and days the clinics are open can be found at www.HealthyMS.com/locations.

Parents should bring the child’s social security card and insurance card if available. Parents and children over two must wear a mask when entering the county health department clinic.

For more information on immunizations, visit www.HealthyMS.com/immunizations.

