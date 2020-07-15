MSDH reports 10 ICU centers have zero bed space left, some in Jackson down to one

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ICU bed space is down to zero in some Mississippi hospitals. COVID-19 and non-COVID patients are now at risk of not finding hospital rooms in some parts of the state. In addition, ventilator demand is up.

These numbers are coming from most of the bigger hospitals in Mississippi, even for those who aren’t down to zero Dr. Dobbs said they may only have one left. Though some of the blame was pointed to hospital administrators.

“We’re in a dangerous position,” Gov. Tate Reeves began with.

After weeks of urging that health guidelines be followed by the public to avoid hospitals being overrun with demand, some parts of the state are now there.

“Today there are 10 ICU’s in Mississippi that have zero beds available and it’s become a real issue,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said. “I’ve heard some bizarre antidotal stories about people trying to get access from medical centers to ER’s and they just can’t do it.”

Many other hospitals across the state are close to being full.

“In the Jackson area tier one and two hospitals in Jackson there is one ICU bed,” Dr. Dobbs added. “Just one, that’s it. In the Tier 3 hospitals in the Jackson area, they’re six beds.”

“What that means is if you’re in a car wreck, if you’re in some other trauma, there may not be anywhere for you to go,” Dr. Claude Brunson of Mississippi Physicians Care Network told us. “We already know that some Mississippians have had to be transferred out of state.”

While stressing the public can lighten this burden on hospitals by wearing masks and social distancing, Governor Reeves, and Dr. Dobbs also blamed some hospitals for not holding 25% of their capacity for Coronavirus patients only.

“The hospitals didn’t do what they were supposed to do the first time,” Gov. Reeves said. “I don’t know any other way to put it. That was a condition of reopening elective surgeries.”

Looking at the wave behind this trend, Mississippi just two and a half weeks ago on June 27. had 490 COVID patients hospitalized. On July 14. we totaled 805.

Dr. Dobbs also elaborated on top of stats we see in hospitals now, that for every 500 new cases this week it’s likely 85 of those will turn into hospitalizations before the end of the month.