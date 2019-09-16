MSDH reports new West Nile cases

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

Jackson, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health reported two new cases of West Nile. One was reported in Jones County, the other Jefferson County.

This time of the year is considered peak season for the mosquito-borne virus. The illness causes symptoms of fever, nausea, exhaustion and muscle weakness.

“We have not seen a large number of cases of West Nile so far this year, but we’re still in the midst of the usual peak season in Mississippi,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “It is still important to protect yourself. While most infected people recover without any long-term problems, some develop a more severe infection that can lead to complications and even death – especially in those over 50 years of age.”

For more information about West Nile, go to the health department’s site.