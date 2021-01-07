MSDH: Several COVID-19 testing sites closed due to weather conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday due to weather conditions across the state, according to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH).
The following locations include Carroll County, Marshall County, Panola County, Tallahatchie County and Yalobusha County.
To reschedule at another location today, if possible, or on another day, click here.
LATEST STORIES:
- Biden to introduce Judge Merrick Garland as attorney general pick, key DOJ nominees
- U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst announces resignation
- Senator Schumer calls for Trump to be “immediately removed from office”
- DC police offer reward for identifying these faces in Capitol riot
- Peco Foods closing three Mississippi locations