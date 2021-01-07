MSDH: Several COVID-19 testing sites closed due to weather conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Several COVID-19 testing sites will be closed on Thursday due to weather conditions across the state, according to the Mississippi Department of Health (MSDH).

The following locations include Carroll County, Marshall County, Panola County, Tallahatchie County and Yalobusha County.

To reschedule at another location today, if possible, or on another day, click here.

