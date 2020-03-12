MSDH releases guidelines for Mississippians after 1st case of coronavirus reported in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health held a news conference on Thursday to discuss the coronavirus (COVID-19) and new community recommendations.

This comes after MSDH reported its first presumptive positive case of coronavirus or COVID-19. Final verification will come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The individual is a Forrest county adult male who recently traveled to Florida. After confirmation by the Mississippi State Department of Health’s Public Health Laboratory, the patient voluntarily isolated himself at home. The patient was not hospitalized.

Dr. Paul Byers, the State Epidemiologist, said the adult male was not over the age of 65. MSDH identified individuals who came into contact with the man, and some of them were placed under home isolation.

According to State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs, MSDH will expand access for physicians to request tests for the coronavirus. He also said the people most at risk are adults 65 or older.

The turnaround time for a sample being sent to the health lab is up to 35 hours. But at this time, they’ve been able to give results in a matter of hours. So far they’ve administered 42 tests. @WJTV — Lanaya Lewis (@LanayaLewis) March 12, 2020

Health officials also released some guidelines when it comes to the coronavirus response:

Limit visitor access at long term care facilities

Limit mass gatherings of 250 people or more

No recommendations to close schools at this time Schools and organizations encouraged to cancel/delay mass gatherings, like sporting events or social gatherings IHL said public universities will modify class schedules

Visitation suspended at Mississippi Department of Corrections facilities

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the Emergency Operation Center was raised to a level one. According to MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel, the level hasn’t been this high in Mississippi since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

If you plan to travel to other states, MSDH said you should check for what your potential exposure would be. They said just because you travel does not mean that you need to automatically quarantine yourself.

MSDH stressed that if you are sick, do not go to work or school. If you want to learn more about the symptoms of the coronavirus, click here. MSDH also has a hotline for neighbors to ask questions about the coronavirus.

Governor Tate Reeves is fully aware of the situation and remains in close contact with Dr. Dobbs and Michel for all elements of COVID-19 response.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus spreading throughout the country and the world, we anticipated it eventually reaching Mississippi and planned ahead. When it comes to the health and safety of Mississippians, we’re not taking any chances. 1/3 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 12, 2020

Mississippians should not panic—our approach will be calm and steady. We continue to prioritize our effort to protect public health and save lives. 3/3 — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) March 12, 2020

