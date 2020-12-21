MSDH to hold press briefing on arrival of second vaccine for COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) along with state health officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs and state epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers will hold a press briefing on Tuesday, December 22 about the arrival of the Moderna vaccine and further distribution of COVID-19 vaccine throughout the state.  

The briefing begins at 9:30 a.m.

