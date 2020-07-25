MSDH to host curbside event for required back-to-school forms

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop curbside event for required school entry registration forms beginning Monday, July 27 through Friday, August 7.

During this event, the child’s Form 121 will be available for free if the child is up-to-date on vaccination requirements. Birth certificates will be available the same day for $17; each additional certified copy is $6.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required vaccinations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.

The event will be held at MSDH Office of Vital Records at 222 Marketridge Drive in Ridgeland from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Parents are asked to stay in their vehicle and call the designated number on the reserved parking sign. Parking may be limited.

LATEST STORIES: