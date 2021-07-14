MSDH to host one-stop shop event for back-to-school forms

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) will host a one-stop shop for required school entry/registration forms.

The two-week event will allow parents to get a copy of their child’s Form 121 (shot record) if the child is up-to-date on immunization requirements, as well as their birth certificate, at the same time and same place.

Mississippi state law requires children to be immunized against childhood diseases to enter public or private school, Head Start or daycare. There are also required immunizations for first-time school entry in Mississippi as well as a requirement for 7th grade entry.

Parents must provide the school with a Certificate of Immunization Compliance (Form 121) from their immunization provider prior to school entry. The child’s birth certificate is also required for school registration.

Immunizations are available at county health departments by appointment.