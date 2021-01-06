MSDH to offer COVID-19 vaccinations for those 75 and older

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now providing COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians who are 75 and older, in addition to all healthcare and frontline workers.

According to MSDH, the COVID-19 vaccination is a two-dose series. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are not interchangeable. The second dose in the two-dose series must be the same manufacturer/type of vaccine as the first.

Patients must schedule an appointment for their second dose 28 days from the day they received their first dose. Officials also require that their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is received at the same facility they received their first dose.

There are 18 drive-thru sites where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

If you have any questions or concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact 877-978-6453.

Kicking off 75 and older. Thank you Chairman Read

