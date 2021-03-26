MSDH: Two California COVID-19 variant strains found in Mississippi

Illustration of changing genetic structure to new strain. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting its first identified cases of two California COVID-19 variant strains in Mississippi.

Four cases of B.1.427 variant and three cases of B.1.429 variant were detected in the state, according to health officials.

Like other previously identified COVID-19 variant strains of concern, these strains have shown increased transmissibility, potential evidence of reduced protection from vaccines, and resistance to one or more monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 infection.

Currently Mississippi is now reporting 26 B.1.1.7 (UK) variant strains, one B.1.351 (South Africa) variant strain, and seven B.1.427/B.1.429 (California) variant strains.