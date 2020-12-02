MSDH urges Mississippians to avoid all social gatherings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Until further notice, the Mississippi Department of Health is warning against social gatherings including in person church, parties and funerals. This comes after the state’s leading doctor, Thomas Dobbs, is forecasting grim weeks ahead.

The coronavirus pandemic in Mississippi is dire, with some waiting for critical care in some parts of the state.

“We’re stacking people up in the ER because we can’t get an ICU room,” said Dr. Dobbs.

For Dr. Dobbs, the frustration is there with people spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

“Quit buying into crazy nonsense— this is dangerous, people are dying , quit making up stupid excuses alright,” he expressed.

2,457 COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday, Dec 2– the highest single day total– prompting Dr. Dobbs to deliver the message saying, “Without a doubt , Mississippi is headed into the darkest period of the coronavirus for Mississippi.”

Dobbs added those who were exposed to COVID-19 during Thanksgiving festivities are likely contagious and spreading the virus.

On the single worst day pandemic, Governor Tate Reeves has not made a public comment.

