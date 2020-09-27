MSEMA warns public of fake letter from governor’s office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is warning Mississippians about a fake letter circulating on social media that claims to be from the governor’s office.

The letter claims that in the beginning of October 2020, the statewide mask requirement issued by Governor Tate Reeves will be “abolished.”

MSEMA confirmed the letter is falsified information and reassures that all executive orders can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

“A “letter” claiming to be from the governor’s office is circulating on social media. The letter is FAKE. Find all executive orders posted on the Secretary of State’s website. And any major changes will be addressed in a press conference and an executive order.” Mississippi Emergency Management Agency via Twitter

A “letter” claiming to be from the governor’s office is circulating on social media. The letter is FAKE. Find all executive orders posted on the Secretary of State’s website. And any major changes will be addressed in a press conference and an executive order. pic.twitter.com/az6KDbzvmG — msema (@MSEMA) September 27, 2020

LATEST STORIES: