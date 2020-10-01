MSGOP Executive Committee chooses Frank Bordeaux as next chairman

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, members of the Mississippi State Republican Party Executive Committee voted to name coast businessman Frank Bordeaux as chairman. He will succeed Lucien Smith who has served as chairman for three years. Smith chose not to seek another term.

“We are excited to welcome Frank Bordeaux as the new Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party during a year that is critical for conservatives across our state and our nation,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “With this passing of the torch, Mississippi Republicans can be assured that the success and gains made will only continue to flourish under Frank’s conservative leadership. As a long-time, dedicated Republican with a work ethic that is unmatched, our Party is in good hands with Frank at the helm.”

“I am grateful to the State Executive Committee for their selection of me as Chairman of the Mississippi Republican Party and thankful for the confidence Governor Reeves has placed in me,” Bordeaux said. “This is a pivotal time to be a Republican. Now, more than ever, good governance demands the principled, constitutionally-rooted ideals of conservatism. Our Party will remain resolute in its push to defend and expand liberty. I thank Lucien for his work to ensure the health and strength of the MSGOP and look forward to sweeping the ballot in November.”

Bordeaux is vice president at a Mississippi-based insurance agency. He is a member of the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers, Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America, and Independent Insurance Agents of Mississippi.

