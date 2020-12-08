MSU announces virtual Ornamental Horticulture Field Day

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- The long-standing Mississippi State University research in ornamental horticulture is going virtual this year with a Dec. 17 webinar.



The 47th annual Ornamental Horticulture Field Day will be a 2 1/2 hour virtual event hosted from the South Mississippi Branch Experiment Station in Poplarville.

It begins at 11:30 a.m. with a video webinar, followed by a live question and answer session from 1:00-2:00 p.m.



The free webinar will provide an overview of graduate students’ projects working with native azaleas, wine grapes, roses and poinsettias.

Next will be a variety trial and garden update given by Scott Langlois, a Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station research associate in Poplarville.



The webinar will conclude with a floral demonstration by Jim DelPrince, MSU Extension horticulture specialist, at the Coastal Research and Extension Center in Biloxi.



Register for the event here: https://bit.ly/3lVUJaE .

Upon successful registration, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about the webinar and a link to join the meeting on Dec. 17.



