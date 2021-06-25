MSU baseball team sends video to hospitalized super fan

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earlier this week, 12 News spoke to a Mississippi State super fan, who is recovering in the hospital after suffering a stroke and seizure amid a heart procedure. Now, the team is reaching out to 82-year-old Mae Schoeber on video.

In the video, players surrounded head coach Chris Lemonis, who had the following message for Schoeber.

Hey Mae, this is Chris Lemonis. I got the entire team with me. We heard about your incident the other night. We know that you are in the hospital. We just want you to know that we are thinking about you. We appreciate your support, and we are going to play really hard on Friday night. We love you. Take care of yourself. Coach Chris Lemonis

Mississippi State faces Texas Friday night in the College Word Series. The game airs at 6:00 p.m.

Video Courtesy: Candice Brewster