MSU commemorates Black History Month with variety of February events

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – To honor Black History Month, Mississippi State is presenting a variety of free events on the Starkville campus throughout February. The event will include a Black history exhibit in the Old Main Academic Center’s Louis Burns Brock, Jay Brock, and Hank Brock Gallery.

According to MSU, the exhibit titled “Nothing New Under the Sun: The History of Black Students at MSU” highlights the university’s Black activism and student life since Dr. Richard Holmes became the first Black student to enroll in the summer of 1965. The month-long showcase depicts the role of Black students on campus and their historical push for institutional change and acceptance.

“Through images and documents from the Afro-American Plus Collection, the papers of Presidents Giles and McComas, and images contributed by the Society of African American Studies and Greek organizations, this exhibit shows the powerful history of Black student leadership on campus. In addition, it highlights recent work done by Black students to change the state flag in 2016, student participation in recent Black Lives Matter peaceful protests, and voter registration campaigns,” said Jessica Perkins Smith, assistant professor for MSU Libraries.