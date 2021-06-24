MSU Extension Service agents to assess agricultural damage from June flooding

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service agents will be assessing agricultural damage from early-June flooding until well into July. Leaders said preliminary estimates indicate losses could break records.

According to the extension service, the 2019 Yazoo Backwater Area flood caused $617 million in crop damage alone. It looks like the more recent flood will exceed those losses.

Heavy rainfall, primarily north of U.S. Highway 82, throughout the second week of June 2021 waterlogged crops during critical growth stages. Flooding caused complete or partial losses in many fields.

MSU said rainfall totals for that week were as high as 20 inches in some areas. In the aftermath, many producers requested damage assessments through the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. MSU Extension agents conduct these evaluations in concert with MEMA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to record all disaster-related agricultural damages, including crops, equipment, structures, and livestock.