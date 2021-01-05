MSU Extension Service launches new 4-H center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State University Extension Service is launching a new Extension Center for 4-H Youth Development. 4-H provides non-formal youth development education across the state for eight to 18-year-olds through programs delivered locally by Extension agents and registered 4-H adult volunteers.

“Renaming the office and program furthers our strategic goal of expanding outreach and engagement while adhering to Extension’s core values,” said Extension Director Gary Jackson. “The center will allow for greater synergy between state and county level faculty and staff and raise 4-H’s visibility as a potential partner with other organizations.”

Jackson asked veteran 4-H leader and MSU youth development professor Linda Mitchell to serve as the interim director of the center for up to one year while a national search is conducted.

