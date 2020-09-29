MSU Extension Service offers online training to help address mental health

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University Extension Service is now offering a skills-based, online training program: Adult Mental Health First Aid. This curriculum teaches participants how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental health disorders and crises in their communities.

According to the school, courses begin with a two-hour, self-paced online course, followed by an interactive virtual instructor-led session. Three opportunities will be offered for the interactive sessions: Nov. 3 from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or Dec. 9 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participation is only necessary for one of these sessions.

Topics will include anxiety, depression, eating disorders, psychosis, substance use disorders, and suicidal ideations and behaviors.

The training costs $24 per participant but is free of charge for Mississippi residents. It is for anyone age 18 or older who wishes to participate. The discount code for Mississippi residents is MShome2020.

LATEST STORIES: