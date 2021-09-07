MSU Extension Service provides training for tourism professionals

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Volunteers, employees, and board members of the tourism sector or related organizations can get training and build networks with other tourism professionals in an upcoming certificate program at Mississippi State University (MSU).

The Excellence in Tourism Leadership Program will help tourism professionals learn how to market and increase tourism while gaining insight about leadership, advocacy, public policy, and administration. The two-year program offers the opportunity to earn two separate certificates; an associate certificate and a master certificate.

“Mississippi tourism stands at the threshold of unprecedented growth, but it will require leaders with vision and skill to make it happen,” said Rachael Carter, an instructor with the MSU Extension Service Center for Government and Community Development. “This program will help them understand how the various pieces — economics, marketing, community relations, and government support — must all fit together to make a program work.”

Coursework will be both online and in person. Some sessions will be held in conjunction with Mississippi Tourism Association seminars in various locations. Participants will tour current tourism programs across the state.

If you would like to attend, you must submit an application, along with a letter of recommendation from and employer or tourism organization by September 15. A tuition fee of $700 is due at the beginning of each certificate program for a total of $1,400.