MSU fans react to MSU Winning the College World Series

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, Mississippi State has won a championship in any sport.

And Bulldog fans are enjoying and cherishing the moment.

MSU defeated the reigning national champs Vanderbilt 9 to 0.

“We’ve being living here for four years it just does so much for the community, this is an amazing thing these boys have done and we’re just very excited”, said Cory Clark, MSU Fan.

In 2013, MSU finished as runner-up in the College World Series and fans that spoke to 12 News say they’re happy to see the team triumph to victory this time around.

“We’ve gotten so close and to see it really happening is just an amazing feeling for Starkville and all bulldog fans everywhere”, said Mrs. Armstrong, MSU fan.

MSU will host a championship parade tomorrow beginning at 5:30pm.

The parade route will begin at The Little Dooey on University Drive and end right outside Dudy Noble Field.