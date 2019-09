Mississippi State just secured Kansas State’s top receiver Isaiah Zuber.

Zuber led the Wildcats in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2018. No other KSU receiver broke the 40-catch or 600-yard mark.

The speedster also was the primary kick and punt returner for Kansas State last season, averaging 17.8 yards per punt return and 16.3 yards per kick return, while adding a punt-return touchdown in 2018.

Zuber will join top wideouts Stephen Guidry and Osirus Mitchell.