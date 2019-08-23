MSU hit with major NCAA infraction

A tutor completed assignments and in some instances nearly an entire course for multiple football players and one basketball player at Mississippi State University.

MSU and the NCAA conducted a joint investigation and took the case through the new negotiated resolution process.

The tutor, who did not cooperate and refused to be interview by investigators, has not been named but is no longer associated with MSU.

Level 1 penalties include the following:

$5,000 plus 1% of the football and men’s basketball budget

The loss of two football scholarships for the next two years

The loss of one basketball scholarship for one year

A reduction of four official football visits from the four-year average of 40 visits for the next year.

A reduction of two men’s basketball visits from the four-year average of 10 for two years.

A prohibition of football unofficial visits during one home contest for the 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22 academic years.

A prohibition of men’s basketball unofficial visits during two home contests for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

A reduction of football evaluation days by two in the fall 2019 and 10 in spring 2020.

A reduction of men’s basketball recruiting-person days by six in the spring of 2020.

Three years of probation

A vacation of records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 45 days of the public decision release.

A disassociation of the former tutor.

All involved student-athletes must conduct one rules education session on the consequences of academic misconduct.

Participation in the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals program review and Academic Integrity Assessment process.

A 10-year show-cause order for the former tutor. During that period, any NCAA member school employing her must restrict her from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

According to the report, because of the tutor’s misconduct, eight football players and one basketball player competed while ineligible.