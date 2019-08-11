MSU Media Day: Local guys on how the metro prepared them for the SEC

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone sat down with a few local Mississippi State athletes and their coaches on how high school in the metro prepared them for the SEC.

“Yazoo City prepared me because I grew up with hard coaches from Tony Woolfolk, to Coach Peters, they coached me hard,” said senior linebacker Tim Washington.

“They have really good coaches there, you know they teach you a lot of things, not just football, but just in life period in general,” said senior defensive end Fletcher Adams. “I just feel like the city of Brandon does a good job of developing their players and students on and off the field. “

“With freshman coming in, you really don’t know exactly what they’re going to be able to do and how they’ll be able to relate to you and get things going,” defensive line coach Deke Adams on Provine standout De’Monte Russell. “But, I’ll tell you, we’re really impressed with where [Russell’s] at. We’re excited about the things he’s doing and I see a really bright future here for him.”

“As a freshman, Jarrian [Jones] is a true freshman, coming in has tremendous talent, he’s a tremendous talent, plays all of the skill positions, so he’s kind of learned a lot and then to the cornerbacks position,” said cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. “He’s doing his fundamentals are improving, his work ethic is second to none. I’m very very excited about his future and what he’s going to be able to contribute to the team.”