MSU offers new online minor in business administration

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State’s College of Business is announcing expanded online options for students who want to minor in business administration while pursuing degree programs in the university’s other colleges.

The business administration minor, previously only available on campus, will launch online this fall.

According to the university, non-business students who select the business administration minor will broaden their education and expand their competitiveness in the job market. These students also will prepare for entry into the world of business or the Master of Business Administration program. They will learn basic concepts and techniques necessary for analyzing business environments, making sound business decisions, and planning their careers.

Course requirements include 21 hours in a combination of any seven of the following classes:

Legal Environment of Business

Financial Accounting

Managerial Accounting

Macroeconomics

Microeconomics

Financial Management

Principles of Marketing

Principles of Management

Management Information Systems

Business Statistical Methods I

Business Statistical Methods II

“As online course accessibility is rapidly becoming more important than ever, we are excited to be able to offer MSU’s non-business students greater access to our award-winning faculty and instructors. This exceptional lineup of courses results in the same minor previously only available to on-campus non-business majors,” said Chris Pilgrim, assistant director for distance learning in the College of Business.

