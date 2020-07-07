MSU partners with UAMS for dual degree program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A new memorandum of understanding between Mississippi State University and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences allows students to earn an MSU bachelor’s degree in medical technology and also a UAMS bachelor’s degree in medical laboratory sciences.

According to university leaders, the program equips graduates for careers as medical technologists. The dual degree program begins in the fall of 2020.

MSU medical technology students spend their last year of undergraduate studies completing an internship off campus at UAMS and then complete one extra semester at an Arkansas hospital to complete requirements for the additional bachelor’s degree.

For certification and licensure, medical technologists are required to master the subjects of hematology, immunology, urinalysis, microbiology, chemistry, parasitology, toxicology, blood banking and transfusion, and lab safety and operation.

To learn more about the new dual degree program, contact Reese at mcreese@prehealth.msstate.edu.

