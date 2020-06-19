MSU President, SEC Commissioner, Ole Miss athletics chime in over Mississippi state flag controversy

STARKVILLE, MS – SEPTEMBER 10: Humphrey Coliseum on the campus of the Mississippi State Bulldogs before a game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Davis Wade Stadium on September 10, 2016 in Starkville, Mississippi. The Bulldogs defeated the Gamecocks 27-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

UPDATE: Ole Miss Athletics has tweeted regarding Mississippi’s state flag.

In a tweet, Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter said they welcome the SEC position for changing the state flag and want a symbol that is “welcoming and inclusive for all people.”

A message from Chancellor Glenn Boyce and Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. pic.twitter.com/gqJxxj6ca6 — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) June 19, 2020

Starkville, MISS. (WJTV) – Over the past few months, many discussions have been had over the state flag, which bears a Confederate symbol on it.

The discussions continue with Mississippi State University President Dr. Mark E. Keenum and Southeastern Conference (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Sankey released a statement, which reads:

“It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all. In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed.”

In response to that statement, Dr. Keenum says:

“I have great respect for Commissioner Greg Sankey, and I understand why he has taken this position regarding Mississippi’s state flag. Clearly, the current national climate is such that this debate may produce unintended consequences for our student athletes here at Mississippi State University and those at the University of Mississippi. In addition, there may be similar unintended consequences for academic pursuits at our all our state’s public universities and negative economic impacts on the state’s communities as well.

“Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag. I have reiterated that view to our state’s leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours. On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue.”

For more on the state flag controversy, including comments from state lawmakers, click here.