MSU signs graduate transfer QB Tommy Stevens

Mississippi State now has a real quarterback battle. The Bulldogs signed graduate transfer quarterback Tommy Stevens from Penn State.

Joe Moorhead served as the offensive coordinator Nittany Lions.

Stevens is listed as 6-5, 240 pounds. At Penn State, Stevens was 24-for-41 passing for 304 yards and four touchdowns, rushed for 506 yards and eight touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns in 23 career games played.

Moorhead said in a statement Friday, “Tommy is very talented and will be an excellent addition to our roster. He will have the opportunity to compete at quarterback this season”

Stevens will now be in competition with QB Keytaon Thompson.

The now junior, racked up 485 yards and 6 touchdowns for the Bulldogs in 2018.