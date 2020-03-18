MSU student reflects on graduation being postponed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– Mississippi State University is postponing its spring graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottlin Williams’ senior year and life on campus at Mississippi State is wrapping up a lot faster than she wanted all thanks to COVID-19 concerns.

Coronavirus had other plans for colleges all over the country as many seniors wrap up their final year including Scottlin Williams.

“Not being able to return of course, no one thought that at all, if you told me this would be happening I would’ve said you were crazy,” said Williams.

Mississippi State University made the decision to switch to online courses for the remainder of the 2020 spring semester to avoid large public gatherings.

The IHL has recommended graduation be postponed indefinitely.

“As a senior we are missing a lot of our ‘lasts’ like saying good bye to our friends, teachers, and doing things for the last time in Starkville,” said Williams. “We no longer get to do that.”

She may not be walking across the stage right away once her coursework is complete, but Williams looks forward to when they can see each other once again.

MSU says graduation is a cherished tradition and will be discussed once the national emergency is over. It won’t be long before you see Scottlin Wiliams on 12 news. She’s been hired to be a part of our Storm Team 12 weather team.