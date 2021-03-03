MSU to continue following COVID-19 safety protocols through semester

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University will maintain COVID-19 safety protocols through the end of the Spring 2021 semester, including current mask, physical distancing and sanitation requirements.

“It’s important to note that these protocols have been effective for more than a year now in keeping our campus community and guests safe,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “While great progress has been made and our numbers are trending substantially down, we are not yet past this public health threat. We believe that it is prudent to keep basic safety protocols in place through the end of this semester.”

Keenum said the university’s leadership team would “evaluate our situation at the end of the semester and hopefully be able to relax restrictions as vaccination rates rise and COVID-19 case rates continue to decline.”

On Tuesday, March 2, MSU Athletics announced plans for athletic events after Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ latest Executive Order relaxed some statewide restrictions. Keenum said the MSU Division of Student Affairs, the Division of Academic Affairs and other major campus entities would soon share additional information regarding future operating guidelines in response to the governor’s order.

MSU’s COVID-19 guidance and updates can be found here.