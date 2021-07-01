MSU’s #1 fan returns home from the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University’s number one fan was released from the hospital Saturday.

82-year-old Mae Schoeber had heart surgery a few weeks ago but coded during her surgery. While fighting for her life in the hospital, she still rooted for her Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Schoeber said watching the Dawgs play kept her spirits high, but last night’s win was a long time coming. “It has just been a journey for me, that I’ve watched these guys from year to year and pull for them and would just be astounded at some of the things that they would pull off. I knew they were gonna do it you could just tell that’s just the way Mississippi State is”.

While recovering, Schober has received get-well messages from people all across the state. She said the thing that meant the most was from Coach Chris Lamonis and the team. “Oh my gosh, I couldn’t believe it. I mean who would have thought that Coach Chris would have gotten the whole team together to wish me well. It just gave me strength. That’s what it did between that and my family it just boosted me right up strength it just really helped me through a bad time.”

Schober said she will be in therapy next week to get her leg strength back, hoping one day to see her Dawgs play in person.