Mt Helm Baptist Church to give away 1,500 boxes of fresh produce in May

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson church will distribute boxes of fresh produce to neighbors in the city.

The boxes prepared by Foot Print be will be given away on May 2, 2021, at Mt Helm Baptist Church. The church is located at 300 East Church Street in downtown Jackson.

According to the church, the giveaway will be from 11:00 a.m. until noon in the parking lot.

Pastor CJ Rhodes said the giveaway continues Mt Helm’s response to food insecurity in Jackson, following the congregation’s distribution of hot meals during and following the city’s water crisis.