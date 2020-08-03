MTC approves over $200,000 for improvement project at Hattiesburg airport

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The Mississippi Transportation Commission (MTC) approved the full local match of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) funded airport improvement project at the Bobby L. Chain Airport in Hattiesburg. Through the Airport Federal Matching Grant Program, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) will provide $216,750 to complete the rehabilitation of the airport’s apron.

Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES), which was signed into law March 2020, non-supplemental airport projects for the FAA Fiscal Year 2020 received full funding. Through this initiative, MDOT was able to redirect funds, allowing the full match to the projects that were not previously fully funded.

“This money is an investment for continued economic development in the Pine Belt and South Mississippi,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “The Bobby L. Chain Airport serves an important role in commerce and travel in the area, and MDOT is glad to support this work.”

Through supplement appropriation, the City of Hattiesburg received $1.95 million from the FAA and $216,750 through MDOT’s Airport Federal Matching Grant Program for the airport’s rehabilitation, bringing the total investment in this project to $2.1 million.

