MTSU football player/CBHS grad drowns in Buffalo River one day before his birthday

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – An MTSU football player who recently graduated and Christian Brother High School alum drowned Monday in the Buffalo River, just one day before his birthday.

A family spokesperson tells Local 24 News Brandon Archer, 21, was canoeing with friends along the river in middle Tennessee for the Labor Day holiday. He says about 1:00 p.m., Archer got out of the canoe to swim when his leg got caught in a trotline. His friends called 911 for help. The spokesperson says when Archer was pulled from 9-10 feet of water, the line was wrapped around his leg and foot.

The spokesperson says Archer could swim well, but it didn’t matter with his leg caught in the line. He says there were no signs in the area warning of the danger, and they want others to be aware.

Tuesday would have been Archer’s birthday. The spokesperson says Archer, a member of the MTSU Blue Raiders football team, graduated the college in August and was recently hired by the non-profit Memphis Athletic Ministries.

It is with great sadness this morning that we share one of our own, Brandon Archer '15, died yesterday in a tragic… Posted by Christian Brothers High School on Tuesday, September 3, 2019