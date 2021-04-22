MTV exhibit to open at GRAMMY Museum Mississippi

CLEVELAND, MISS. (WJTV) – To commemorate the 40th year anniversary debut of MTV, the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland will host the special exhibit MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV on Friday, May 14.

The exhibit will explore the history of the music brand – from the role of native Mississippian, Bob Pittman.

“I’m pleased and proud that my home state of Mississippi is hosting an exhibition to celebrate the 40th anniversary of MTV,” said Pittman, Chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia, Inc., who led the team that created and launched MTV in 1981. “Mississippi and MTV are two of the great formative influences in my life, and I’m delighted that they’re coming together for this anniversary celebration.”

Artifacts provided on loan from Hard Rock include:

The silky dress briefly worn by Madonna in her music video for “Vogue”

The leather suit worn by Michael Jackson in the music video for “Dirty Diana,” plus contracts from other shoots, including the making of the “Thriller” music video

The Ibanez acoustic guitar played by Duran Duran’s Simon Le Bon in the music video for “Save a Prayer”

Dire Straits’ 1986 MTV VMA Award for Video of the Year for “Money for Nothing”

The Yamaha acoustic guitar played by Bret Michaels in the music video for Poison’s “Every Rose Has Its Thorn”

Additionally, MTV Turns Forty will feature artifacts such as:

Memorabilia from Aerosmith and Run-DMC

Interview footage, notes, sketches and more about the idea for MTV from Bob Pittman and John Sykes

Artifacts from the MTV Video Music Awards

Initial exhibit sketches from the late Lucy Janoush, founding Board Member of the Mississippi Museum

Spotlights on the many pivotal moments in MTV’s history, from Nirvana and “MTV Unplugged” to “Beavis and Butt-Head” and “The Real World” and more

MTV Turns Forty: I Still Want My MTV will run through summer 2022.