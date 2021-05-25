MTV inspired dance production to be performed at Thalia Mara Hall

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation Champion Dance Center will partner with Montage Theatre of Dance from Hinds Community College to host an “MTV” dance production.

The event will take place Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Thalia Mara Hall. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets have been discounted to $5 cash only, and admission is free for children ages 5 years old and under.

The production celebrates the 40th anniversary of MTV with tributes to iconic musical acts, and the cultural revolution that MTV sparked for music and dance culture. In an effort to decrease the spread of COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. Everyone must wear a face covering at all times.