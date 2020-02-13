Mudslide at Waterview Casino in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A mudslide has been reported at the Waterview Casino in Vicksburg.

According to Mayor George Flaggs, the city and hotel roped off a private road that leads to the Waterview Casino. Vicksburg firefighters and police are on scene working to determine what needs to be roped off.

There is a public road that can be utilized to get the casino.

The mayor said the casino is open, and the mudslide is not affecting the business operations.

The city and Warren County EMA will determine more on Thursday when the rain stops.

According to Captain Mike Bryant with the Vicksburg Police Department, officers are assisting casino staff to get vehicle owner information so cars can be moved.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the county has seen a number of mudslides and downed trees due to the recent rain.

Old Jackson Road is currently closed following a second mudslide.

Highway 80 is closed indefinitely.