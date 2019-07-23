Mueller to testify: Much-anticipated report just hours away

WASHINGTON D.C. (WJTV)- Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller is scheduled to testify for about five hours tomorrow in the much-anticipated hearing before two congressional committees about his report on russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Trump administration is trying to limit what Mueller will testify about on Capitol Hill, according to a report from CBS News.

The Justice Dept. is said to have sent Mueller a letter Monday night, giving him strict instruction to stick to the “boundaries” of his report, adding that he cannot “discuss the conduct of uncharged, third parties,” beyond what’s already in the report.

The is said to have further call the testimony “unnecessary” and the president called Mueller’s investigation a “phony witch hunt,” adding “no collusion, no obstruction.”

Trump said the whole ordeal should have ended a long time ago, after having gone on for two-and-a-half years.”

Mueller has said he would stick to what’s in the report and democrats say that’s what they’ve been preparing for.

CNN reports that the Chairman, House Judiciary committee said “we will be referring to specific pages and specific sections in the report and asking him to comment on them.”

Democratic sources say they don’t expect any new revelations to come of tomorrow’s hearing, but democrats are banking on there being a lot of viewers who haven’t read the report.

The president said she may tune in.

“No, I’m not going to be watching… maybe I’ll see a little bit of it,” Trump said.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a six-page memo to house democrats outlining findings of the Mueller report, so her colleagues can frame their questions.

Ahead of the hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray testified on Capitol Hill Tuesday, where Mueller’s report was a hot topic.

“There was an awful amount of work done by a huge team of professionals that resulted in a 450-something-page report,” Wray said.

Wray declined to delve too far into the report’s findings ahead of tomorrow’s hearing.