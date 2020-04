HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mugshots Bar and Grill in Hattiesburg traveled to Jefferson Davis County to feed 200 law enforcement employees who have been helping with tornado relief.

This week, the restaurant has fed more than 500 first responders. Ron Savell, owner of Mugshots, said they just want to give back to the community.

Officers at the event announced that Bassfield City Hall is where residents should file paper work for damages sustained during Easter Sundays tornadoes.