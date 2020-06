JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting an accident on I-55 S. at Fortification Street in Jackson.

It appears at least two vehicles were involved in the accident. One vehicle overturned into the median.

An ambulance responded to the scene, but there’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.

MDOT said the two left lanes on I-55 S. are blocked. The cause of the crash is under investigation.