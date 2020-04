JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Police are investigating a multi-car crash on I-55 South near Lakeland Drive at Exit 98 that occurred Sunday afternoon.

Jackson Police responded to the incident shortly after 1 p.m. to block traffic along the left lane.

The condition of the drivers are currently unknown at this time.

Travelers can expect moderate traffic delay.

12 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.