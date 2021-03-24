Multi-vehicle crash involving Richland police car injures several people

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) is investigating a crash that injured several people in Simpson County. The multi-vehicle crash happened on MS 13 around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23.

According to MHP, the crash involved a Chevrolet Malibu, a Chevrolet Tahoe, a Ford F-550 work truck, a KIA SUV and a Richland police Dodge Durango.

The two occupants of the Malibu had to be extricated from their vehicle and were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with serious injuries. There’s no word on their condition.

The occupants of the other vehicles also received injuries and were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.