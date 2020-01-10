Four injured in multi-car crash in Clinton

UPDATE: 1/10/2020 11:58 a.m.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Police Department released new information about the crash that injured four people on Highway 80 at Hampstead Boulevard.

According to investigators, officers noticed a vehicle that didn’t have a tag. The vehicle was reportedly stolen out of Jackson.

When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver ran a red light and hit a white SUV. Two other vehicles hit the SUV and the suspect’s car.

Police said the suspect had felonies. At this time, the suspect is listed in critical condition at the hospital.

UPDATE: 1/10/2020 10:58 a.m.

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities said at least four people were injured after an accident on Highway 80 at Hampstead Boulevard in Clinton.





