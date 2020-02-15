Multiple closures underway in Hinds County due to Pearl River flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced several closures in Hinds County due to flooding from the Pearl River.

Closures associated with the State Street closure between U.S. Highway 80 and Gallatin Street in Jackson include:

· I-20 westbound at Exit 45B (Ramp to State Street)

· I-20 eastbound at Exit 45 (Ramp to Gallatin/State Street will be left open for time being)

· I-55 northbound at Exit 92B (Ramp to State/Gallatin Street)

· US 80 westbound at Exit Ramp to State Street

· US 80 eastbound at Exit Ramp to State Street

· State Street southbound will be closed at Highway 80

In addition, the outside lane of I-55 northbound and southbound, and potentially the center lane, to close between McDowell Road and Daniel Lake, along with the following closures:

· Daniel Lake Entrance Ramp to I-55 north

· I-55 south Daniel Lake Exit Ramp

· West Frontage Road (between McDowell Road and Daniel Lake)

· East Frontage Road (between Savanna Street and McDowell Road)

“MDOT forces have staged traffic control devices in areas we anticipate will encounter potential flooding,” said Central Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons. “These closures are in place to ensure the safety of motorists that may encounter flooded areas in the event the roads are overtopped in the State Street/Gallatin Street area or over I-55 near Daniel Lake.”

**TRAFFIC ADVISORY**



