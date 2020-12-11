Multiple people shot at Serenity Apartments in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple people were shot at an apartment complex. The shooting happened Thursday night at Serenity Apartments on Hospital Drive.
Witnesses said at least five people were shot. There’s no word on any fatalities.
Police have not released any suspect information at this time. There’s no word on a motive.
