Multiple road projects moving forward in southwest Mississippi

MCCOMB, Miss. (WHLT)– The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) continues moving forward with multiple projects throughout southwest Mississippi.

“MDOT’s goal remains the same for every project throughout Mississippi: improve safety,” said Commissioner Tom King, Southern Transportation District. “Whether it’s an overlay or a bridge repair we want to ensure each project is benefiting the traveling public, from safety to quality of life.”

Below are all of the multiple road projects in select counties:

Bridge replacement project on State Route 198 in Marion County

A project to replace two bridges on SR 198 is moving forward in Marion County. This $8.9 million project was awarded to T.L. Wallace Construction, Inc., of Columbia.

Crews demolished the northern bridge then began replacement work. Currently, crews have driven the test piles and are waiting on production piles to be fabricated. They are also removing a small remaining section of the old bridge.

The project is expected to be complete in winter 2022.

Multiple overlay projects throughout southwest Mississippi

In Pike County, a project to mill and overlay U.S. Highway 51 through McComb will soon begin. This $1.7 million overlay was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen, Inc., of Brookhaven, and is expected to be complete in summer 2021.

In Walthall County, a project to mill and overlay SR 198 is moving forward. This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen and includes traffic signal installation. Currently, mainline paving has been completed, traffic signal lights have been changed and pedestrian poles have been installed. Work is expected to wrap up spring 2021. This $782,568 project is being funded by the lottery.

In Marion County, a $3.8 million overlay project is now complete on U.S. 98 from the Walthall county line to State Route 35. This project was awarded to Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC, of Laurel.

In Amite County, a $1.4 million project to overlay eight miles of State Route 584 from State Route 24 to Bates School Road was recently completed. This project was awarded to Dickerson & Bowen.

