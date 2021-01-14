Five suspects in custody after Mississippi’s Most Wanted goes public

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple suspects are in custody after the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation announced Mississippi’s Most Wanted list.

On Friday, January 8, 2021, Mississippi Crime Stoppers received anonymous tips from the public regarding Allan D. Henderson. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the US Marshal Service Task Force apprehended Henderson without incident in the Jackson area. Henderson is being held at the Madison County Correctional Facility pending being taken into custody by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Henderson was wanted by MDOC for absconding supervision. He had been granted earned time release by MDOC in 2016 and had not reported to his probation officer since February of 2019.

Henderson was previously convicted of Manslaughter after he strangled his girlfriend to death and left her body outside a daycare in Pearl, MS. Henderson was also convicted of Child Abandonment after he left his deceased girlfriend’s nine month old child with her deceased body and fled the scene.

On Sunday, January 10, 2021, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation received information that Oscar C. McNeil turned himself in to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace after being listed on Mississippi’s Most Wanted.

McNeil was wanted by MBI and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for Aggravated Assault and Armed Robbery.

