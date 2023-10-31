ATLANTA, GA (WJTV) – The ESSENCE Girls United (GU) Disruptor Summit, returns on November 11th, 2023, for the fourth year.

The lineup includes Jordyn Woods and Jodie Woods, Tyla, If Not for My Girls cast members BIA, Muni Long & Pretty Vee, and many more. The day includes workshops and discussions led by influential women like Caroline Wanga, the president and CEO of ESSENCE Ventures. There will also be discussions about topics ranging from mental health to fashion.

The theme is “The Era of Disruption”, which is also a call to action for women to use their voices to break the mold. This summit is intended to be a safe space for young Black women, girls, and gender-expansive youth to come together and fellowship for a day filled with panels, networking, activations, and more.

The one-day event is happening at the PC&E sound stage (2235 Defoor Hills Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30318) from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

For more information: GU Summit 2023 | Essence