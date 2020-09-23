Municipal Court Clerk in Macon arrested for embezzlement

MACON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced on Wednesday that Special Agents arrested City of Macon Municipal Court Clerk, Yolanda Atkins, after she was indicted for embezzlement.

Atkins allegedly embezzled over $2,000 from January 2018 to July 2019 while collecting and depositing fines paid to the court.

The investigation began when a private CPA firm submitted a tip to the Auditor’s office after discovering accounting discrepancies during a routine annual audit.

Atkins surrendered to Special Agents at the Noxubee County Jail where she will remain until her arraignment on Thursday.

If convicted, Atkins faces up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines.

